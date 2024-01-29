Roadmap Writers Launches Effort to Highlight Screenwriters Over 45

The “Empowering and Lifting Up Writers Over 45” initiative seeks to connect scribes with the industry

A graphic with shades of orange promotes the "Roadmap Writers Initiative for Writers Over 45."
The program seeks to connect writers with entertainment industry members.

A new diversity initiative aims to provide opportunities for underrepresented TV and film writers over 45 years old. It comes from Roadmap Writers, which has said it will help writers chosen for its “Empowering and Lifting Up Writers Over 45” effort to market themselves and their screenplays to industry executives and representatives.

“Knowing the amount of valuable life experiences writers over 45 hold, having often transitioned from a first or even second career, it’s unfair that the industry isn’t more excited to accept their beautiful, lived-in stories,” Roadmap Writers cofounder and CEO Joey Tuccio said in a statement. “Roadmap Writers continues to support and elevate writers of all points of view, and we’re excited to find exciting voices from this initiative and do what we can to push their screenwriting careers forward!”

The program is seeking writers over 45 who don’t currently have literary representation as of January 2024. Interested writers can submit their scripts and loglines for consideration here.

Selected scripts will be shared with industry contacts to help writers potentially find representation, get on a television staff and/or sell scripts. The application window is open until Thursday, Feb. 8.

Roadmap Writers provides a variety of training to writers that involves connecting them with members of the entertainment industry, developing their pitching and meeting skills and polishing their work. The organization touts that it has helped more than 370 writers to find representation since its founding in 2016. Roadmap Writers alumni have staffed on shows for streamers including Amazon, Paramount+ and Peacock, as well as setting up shows with other platforms including Hulu and Starz.

Niecy Nash-Betts, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson
Read Next
Emmy Winners' Increased Diversity Comes After a Decade of Industry Progress, Expert Says

Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.