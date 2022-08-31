Rob Schneider Roasted for Saying He’d ‘Absolutely’ Sacrifice His Career for His Right-Wing Political Beliefs

Rob Schneider has no qualms about publicly voicing his political beliefs, even if it jeopardizes his acting career at this point. That’s what he claimed to Glenn Beck earlier this week, and now, fans are asking just one question on Twitter: what career?

Schneider appeared on Glenn Beck’s podcast on Monday, and during his appearance, he explained why he had to escape the “Democratic stranglehold,” claiming that the party is “no longer protecting the rights of the individual.” Schneider also ragged on his old stomping grounds, “Saturday Night Live,” claiming that the show was “over” when Kate McKinnon mourned Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss onstage that night by unironically singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

When asked point blank by Beck if Schneider would be “willing to lose it all” for this political beliefs, Schneider didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely,” the actor said, adding, “I don’t care about my career anymore.” In the days that followed, Schneider was dragged by Twitter for his comments, with most people mocking what his acting career is and was.

For some, Schneider’s statement was obvious, considering where he was saying it. “No one who cares about their career.. appears on @GlennBeck’s show… so.. redundant…,” one person wrote.

No one who cares about their career.. appears on @GlennBeck’s show… so.. redundant… https://t.co/oa4OM8skLl — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) August 31, 2022

Others joked that Schneider’s acting career has long since expired. “Rob Schneider saying he doesn’t care if he loses his career is like me saying I don’t care if I get fat – It happened long ago,” another tweeted.

“Man bravely turns back on career 30 years after it ends,” one joked.

Rob Schneider saying he doesn’t care if he loses his career is like me saying I don’t care if I get fat – It happened long ago. https://t.co/SwzECd9hc0 — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) August 31, 2022

Others honed in on the fact that many of Schneider’s roles actually came about in Adam Sandler movies, as a result of a rumored pact the actors had with each other (and a few of their friends) to help one another get roles over the years. As of July of this year, Schneider has had a role in 15 Sandler-starring movies.

But people were pretty sure that if Schneider were to “lose it all,” Sandler himself would still be just fine.

“LMAO I’m sure Adam Sandler will have no issues finding someone other than Rob Schneider to play “friend #5” in his next comedy,” one person joked.

“Lose what? The honor of riding Adam Sandler’s coattails?” another wrote.

LMAO I'm sure Adam Sandler will have no issues finding someone other than Rob Schneider to play "friend #5" in his next comedy. https://t.co/5Vwn1unhnl — BMetal🤘🦊🤘 (@MTLGLXY) August 30, 2022

Lose what? The honor of riding Adam Sandler's coattails? https://t.co/BVe8HmXCLM — Di'Rico L. Baker (@rico_rants) August 30, 2022

Schneider’s words also drew particular mockery as a result who was actually in support of them. “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano, who was fired from the franchise last year after sharing a post on social media implying that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust, tweeted out her own support of Schneider.

“I’ll fly with ya,” she tweeted, alongside a white heart.

You can check out more responses to Schneider’s claims below.

Doesn't this dude make movies where he be acting like a turtle and shit? Bro I promise you we are good https://t.co/spzIOG75ui — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) August 31, 2022

If Adam Sandler stopped returning Robs texts I don't think it's because veteran fighter pilots hate wokeness or whatever the point of this is https://t.co/zGn4khnAeh — Matt Lech (@MattLech) August 30, 2022

Who are we gonna find to say “you can do it!” In a funny voice https://t.co/FHu8uVT3uA — jonas🍊 (@mewlinyan) August 31, 2022

Gosh, and I'd been so looking forward to that sequel to "The Hot Chick." https://t.co/rFO6qSIO7E — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) August 30, 2022

Man bravely turns back on career 30 years after it ends. https://t.co/Xw2v23TX7E — Stephen Robbins (@YakimaAbogado) August 30, 2022