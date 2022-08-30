‘The Orville’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Are the Most In-Demand Originals on Hulu | Charts

NBC’s ”Saturday Night Live“ reigns as the most popular title on the streaming service in July

“Only Murders in the Building” set a high bar for its second season after its first season was one of the most in-demand premieres in the United States last year.

The only Hulu original series that rank in the 10 most in-demand titles in its library in July are “ Only Murders in the Building ” and “ The Orville ,” according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. Both shows released episodes weekly throughout July.

The third season of “The Orville” was its first as a Hulu original. (Its first two seasons aired on Fox.) The demand for its third season was significantly higher than either of the two previous seasons, showing the importance of finding the right home for content. “The Orville” seems to have finally taken off as a Hulu original, which bodes well for future seasons of the show.

Demand for “The Orville” season premieres, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

As for Hulu’s entire catalog — both originals and licensed — the most in-demand show in July was the ever popular “Saturday Night Live.” Despite not being scheduled to resume until the fall, a deep back catalog of nearly 50 seasons of content makes this an evergreen favorite for audiences even in its off season. Part of “SNL’s” secret to staying at the top of viewers’ minds is not only having relevant topical sketches but also an in-demand cast of talent. The next season may be a challenge for the NBC sketch show as it works on rebuilding its cast following the departures of several of its top players at the end of last season including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Aidy Bryant. Additionally, NBCUniversal is set to reclaim its licensed content from Hulu starting in the fall, so the streamer may soon lose its most popular title.

10 most in-demand series on Hulu, July 2022, U.S.

Looking across the 10 most in-demand shows available on Hulu last month, two clear strengths stand out in this platform’s offering — animation and comedy. Six of the top 10 series are comedies and five of the top 10 are animated, with some overlap between the two.

“The Simpsons” was the second most in-demand show for the month, with 37.23 times the average series demand and spans both the comedy and animation categories.

Another animated comedy, “Rick and Morty,” also made the top 10. With its sixth season set to premiere on Sunday, this show will likely surge even higher in the coming months.

Hulu has also capitalized on the growing demand for anime content in the U.S. by having two of the most in-demand anime series — “Attack on Titan” and “My Hero Academia.”

For more from WrapPRO content partner Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.