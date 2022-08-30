hulu

"The Orville" and "Only Murders in the Building" (Fox, Hulu)

‘The Orville’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Are the Most In-Demand Originals on Hulu | Charts

NBC’s ”Saturday Night Live“ reigns as the most popular title on the streaming service in July

The only Hulu original series that rank in the 10 most in-demand titles in its library in July are “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Orville,” according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. Both shows released episodes weekly throughout July.

“Only Murders in the Building” set a high bar for its second season after its first season was one of the most in-demand premieres in the United States last year.

