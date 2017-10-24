Robert Guillaume, ‘Benson’ Star and Voice of Rafiki in ‘Lion King,’ Dies at 89

Two-time Emmy winner Robert Guillaume died Tuesday in Los Angeles after battling prostate cancer, wife Donna Brown Guillaume told the Associated Press. He was 89.
The St. Louis native was known for playing Benson DuBois on “Soap” and its spinoff “Benson.” The actor won two Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the character, one in 1979 for “Soap” and and another in 1985 for “Benson.”
More recently, he played Isaac Jaffe on the Aaron Sorkin-created ABC series “Sports Night.”
Guillaume had a varied film career, which included voicing wise mandrill Rafiki in “The Lion King” and its sequels and TV series. He appeared in such movies as “Lean on Me” (1989), “First Kid” (1996) and “Big Fish” (2003).
His stage roles included being the first African-American to perform the title character “Phantom of the Opera.” He earned a Tony nomination in 1977 for his part in the first all-black version of “Guys and Dolls.”
Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2017 (Photos)
2017 has only just begun, but the year has already claimed a few of Hollywood's finest.
Tony Rosato The actor, who appeared on "SCTV" and later joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1981, died of a heart attack on Jan. 10 at the age of 62.
William Peter Blatty
The author of the famed horror novel "The Exorcist," died from cancer on Jan. 12 at the age of 89.
Dick Gautier
The actor who starred in the original Broadway production of "Bye Bye Birdie" and played the role of Hymie the Robot on "Get Smart" died on Jan. 13 at the age of 85.
Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka
The WWE legend died from stomach cancer on Jan. 15 at the age of 73. He was inducted into the WWF (now WWE) Hall of Fame in 1996 and was also the first WrestleMania opponent of The Undertaker.
Miguel Ferrer
The "NCIS: Los Angeles" star who played the role of Owen Granger died Jan. 19 from cancer at the age of 61.
Lee O'Denat aka "Q"
The founder and CEO of music and culture website WorldStarHipHop, Lee O'Denat, died on Jan. 23 in his sleep at the age of 43, according to TMZ.
Mary Tyler Moore
The legendary six-time Emmy-winning star of the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show" died on Jan. 25 at the age of 80.
Mike Connors
The American actor, best known for playing a private eye on the long-running CBS action series "Mannix" (1967-75), died on January 26 at age 91.
Barbara Hale
The actress best known for her role as legal secretary Della Street on the long-running legal drama “Perry Mason,” died Jan. 27 at the age of 94.
According to the Washington Post, Hale died of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
John Hurt
The Oscar-nominated British actor whose career spanned six decades and starred in “The Elephant Man,” "Alien" and three "Harry Potter" movies died at the age of 77 on January 27. Hurt had been battling pancreatic cancer since 2015.
Richard Hatch
Best known for playing Captain Apollo on the 1970s sci-fi television series “Battlestar Galactica,” Hatch died at the age of 71 following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on Feb. 7.
Brenda Buttner
The senior business correspondent and host of “Bulls and Bears” for the Fox News Channel, Brenda Buttner died on Feb. 20 after a battle with cancer at the age of 55.
Neil Fingleton
The 7-foot, 7-inch Fingleton died Feb. 25 at age 36. He was best known for his role as the giant called Mag the Mighty on "Game of Thrones" and was Europe's tallest man.
Bill Paxton
The star of "Aliens" and "Titanic" died Feb. 26 due to complications from surgery. He was 61 years old.
Robert Osborne
Film historian and longtime host on Turner Classic Movies, Robert Osborne died Mar. 6 at the age of 84.
Joni Sledge
A member of the 1970's musical group, Sister Sledge, known for their single “We Are Family," Sledge died Mar. 10 at 60-years-old.
Auntie Fee
Felicia O’Dell, better known as Chef Sista Girl or Auntie Fee, was a viral YouTube sensation known for her "good ass chicken" died Mar. 17 after suffering a heart attack. She was 59-years-old.
Chuck Berry
Chuck Berry, singer and songwriter of rock and roll classics such as “Maybellene,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Johnny B. Goode” died Mar. 18 at the age of 90.
Bernie Wrightson
The famed comic book artist known for co-creating the DC comic book monster Swamp Thing died Mar. 19 after a long battle with brain cancer at 68-years-old.
Jimmy Breslin
The Pulitzer-winning reporter and columnist whose life was as outsized as the New York City characters he depicted and exposed in print, died Mar. 19 at the age of 88.
He was known for reporting on letters he received from “Son of Sam” serial killer, David Berkowitz in 1977 and exposed one of the city’s worst corruption scandals in the ’80s.
Darlene Cates
The "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" mom died Mar. 26 peacefully in her sleep at the age of 69.
Don Rickles
Legendary stand-up comedian and actor best known as an insult comic, Rickles died Apr. 7 at the age of 90.
Charlie Murphy
The actor and comedian -- the older brother of Eddie Murphy who was best known for his incredibly memorable stints on "Chappelle's Show" -- died April 12 from complications from leukemia.
Erin Moran
Best known for playing Ron Howard’s kid sister in the classic 1970s sitcom “Happy Days,” Moran died Apr. 22 at the age of 56.
Jonathan Demme
The Oscar winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" died Apr. 26 from esophageal cancer at the age of 73.
Michael Mantenuto
One of the stars of Disney’s 2004 film “Miracle,” Mantenuto died at the age of 35 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Apr. 24.
Powers Boothe
The Emmy-winning character actor, who had memorable stints on "Deadwood," "24," and "Nashville," died in his sleep of natural causes at age 68 on May 14.
Brad Grey
The longtime producer, who also served as chairman and CEO of Paramount for 12 years, died May 14 of cancer at age 59.
Roger Ailes
The former Fox News Chief, who resigned from the company in July after former anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit that resulted in multiple women coming forward with similar claims died on May 18 at the age of 77.
According to a family friend who spoke with CNN, Ailes fell at his home in Palm Beach, Florida last week, suffered complications, and slipped into a coma.
Gregg Allman
The organist and singer for The Allman Brothers, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Gregg Allman died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Savannah, Georgia, at the age of 69, according to his official website. Allman helped create the Southern Rock genre, and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.
Lisa Spoonauer
Best known as Caitlin Bree in the 1994 film “Clerks,” Spoonauer died at the age of 44. The film's director, Kevin Smith, reported the news on June 6.
Adam West
The titular star of TV’s “Batman” from 1966-1968 died after battling leukemia at the age of 88 on June 9.
Martin Landau
The star of “Ed Wood,” “North by Northwest” and the ’60s TV series “Mission: Impossible” died July 15 at the age of 89 after experiencing unexpected complications during a short hospitalization.
George Romero
The famed horror director who invented the modern zombie movie with 1968’s “Night of the Living Dead,” died July 16 at age 77 after a short battle with lung cancer.
Sam Shepard
The author, playwright and actor, died on July 27 from complications of ALS. He was 73 years old.
Robert Hardy
The actor, best known for playing Cornelius Fudge in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, died Aug. 3 at the age of 91.
Barbara Cook
A Broadway star and a beloved cabaret and concert performer, died at the age of 89 from respiratory failure on Aug. 8
Joseph Bologna
The actor, director, playwright, and Oscar-nominated screenwriter died Aug. 13 at the age of 82 after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dick Gregory
The famed comedian and civil rights activist died Aug. 19 at the age of 84 from heart failure.
Jerry Lewis
One of Hollywood’s most famous comedians known for being one-half of a legendary comedy duo with Dean Martin, died Aug. 20 at the age of 91.
Thomas Meehan
The Tony Award-winning writer of “Annie,” “Hairspray” and “The Producers,” has died at the age of 88 on Aug. 22
Jay Thomas
Known for roles on “Cheers” and “Murphy Brown,” Thomas died Aug. 24 at age 69 after a long battle with cancer.
Tobe Hooper
Tobe Hooper, the director of horror classics such as “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Poltergeist,” died on Aug. 26 at age 74.
Bernard Pomerance
Bernard Pomerance, the American playwright and poet who wrote the Tony-winning 1977 play “The Elephant Man,” died Aug. 26 at the age of 74 from complications from cancer at his home in Galisteo, New Mexico.
Coach Rollie Massimino
Longtime Villanova basketball coach Rollie Massimino died Aug. 30 at the age of 82 after battling lung cancer.
Richard Anderson
Richard Anderson, an actor known for “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “The Bionic Woman,” died Aug. 31 at age 91.
Shelley Berman
Stand-up comedian and actor Shelley Berman, known for playing Larry David’s dad on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” died Sep. 1 due to complications from Alzheimer’s Disease at the age of 92.
Walter Becker
Walter Becker, co-founding guitarist of the jazz rock band Steely Dan, died Sep. 3 at age 67.
John Ashbery
John Ashbery, the acclaimed Pulitzer-winning American poet who challenged readers with musical verses that often defied easy understanding, died Sep. 3 at age 90.
Elizabeth Kemp
Elizabeth Kemp, actress and famed teacher at the Actors Studio, died Sep. 1 at age 65.
Troy Gentry
Troy Gentry, one half of Kentucky-based country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died at the age of 50 after a tragic helicopter crash on Sep. 8.
Blake Heron
Blake Heron, the former child actor best known for playing Marty Preston in the 1996 family movie “Shiloh,” has died at the age of 35 on Sep. 8
Michael Friedman
Michael Friedman, a composer and lyricist whose musical “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” played on Broadway in 2010, died Sep. 9 at age 41 from complications of HIV/AIDS
Len Wein
Len Wein, died Sep. 10 at age 69 after creating a plethora of comics universe characters including Wolverine and Swamp Thing.
Mike Hodge
Mike Hodge, an actor who appeared in recurring roles on “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and was the president of SAG-AFTRA’s New York chapter, died Sep. 9 at the age of 70.
Don Ohlmeyer
Television executive Don Ohlmeyer, who coined the phrase “Must See TV” in the 1990s, died Sep. 10, NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” play-by-play man Al Michaels announced during tonight’s telecast. Ohlmeyer was 72.
X Atencio
X Atencio, the legendary animator and imagineer behind classic Disney films such as “Pinocchio” and “Fantasia,” died Sep. 10 at the age of 98.
Mark LaMura
Mark LaMura, the actor best known for playing Mark Dalton on the late, great ABC soap “All My Children,” died Sep. 11 at the age of 68 after a battle with lung cancer.
Edith Windsor
Edith Windsor, LGBTQ activist and lead plaintiff in a pivotal Supreme Court marriage-equality case, died Sep. 12 at age 88.
Jessi Zazu
Jessi Zazu, frontwoman for the Nashville-based alt-country band Those Darlins, died on Sep. 12 at age 28 after a battle with cervical cancer.
Frank Vincent
Frank Vincent, a character actor best known for roles as Italian mafia members, has died at the age of 78 on Sep. 13.
Grant Hart
Grant Hart, drummer and singer of the alternative rock band Hüsker Dü, died at 56-years-old on Sep. 13.
Michelle Rounds
Michelle Rounds, Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife, died Monday, Sept. 11, at age 46 by apparent suicide.
Harry Dean Stanton
Harry Dean Stanton, who worked in Hollywood for over 60 years, died Sep. 15, at age 91 from natural causes.
Lillian Ross
Lillian Ross, longtime reporter for The New Yorker, died Sep. 20 at the age of 99.
Bernie Casey
Bernie Casey, who played national Tri Lams fraternity head U.N. Jefferson in the 1984 comedy “Revenge of the Nerds” and its sequels, died Sep. 19 at 78-years-old.
David Lyle
David Lyle, former head of National Geographic Channels and FremantleMedia North America, died Sep. 21 at 67 after battling cancer.
Charles Bradley
Acclaimed soul singer Charles Bradley who released his first album at the age of 62, died Sep. 23 at 68 following a long bout with cancer.
Jan Triska
Jan Triska, a Czech actor who starred in such Hollywood movies as “Ronin” and “Ragtime,” died Sep. 25 after a fall two days earlier from Prague’s iconic Charles Bridge. He was 80 years old.
Barry Dennen
Barry Dennen, member of the original cast of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” died Sep. 24 at age 79 in hospice care in Burbank after suffering a brain injury from a fall in June.
Paul Horner
Paul Horner, a writer of “fake news” who claimed to influence the 2016 election with his widely discredited stories, was found dead outside Phoenix on Sep. 18 at the age of 38.
Hugh Hefner
Playboy founder and icon Hugh Hefner died on Sep. 27 at the age of 91 from natural causes.
SI Newhouse Jr.
S.I. Newhouse Jr., who ran the Conde Nast publishing empire that included magazine giants such as Vanity Fair, Vogue and The New Yorker, died Oct. 1 at the age of 89.
Tom Petty
The leader singer of the Heartbreakers and a successful solo artist, known for hits like “Free Fallin'” and “Learning to Fly,” died at age 66 on Oct. 2 after being found unconscious in his Malibu home the previous night.
Charles ‘Chuck’ Low
Charles “Chuck” Low, a military vet turned real estate developer turned “Goodfellas” actor, died peacefully in his sleep on Sep. 18 at age 89.
Hervé L Leroux
French fashion designer Hervé L. Leroux, known for his bandage dresses, died Oct. 6 at age 60.
Connie Hawkins
NBA legend Connie “The Hawk” Hawkins, known for being a power forward known for his massive hands, scoop shots and football-like passes, died Oct. 6 at age 75.
Philip Reitnour
Philip Reitnour, who appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2014 to pitch his app EmergenSee, has been found dead in Philadelphia’s Schuylkill river at the age of 58.
John Dunsworth
John Dunsworth, star of the hit Canadian TV series “Trailer Park Boys,” died Oct. 16 at age 71.
Mychael Knight
Mychael Knight, a fashion designer who competed on the reality competition series “Project Runway,” died Oct. 17 at age 39.
Gord Downie
The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie died Oct. 17 at age 53 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in May.
Danielle Darrieux
Danielle Darrieux, the French actress whose career on screen and stage spanned eight decades and was known for "8 Women," died at the age of 100 on Oct. 19.
A look back at the stars of movies, TV, media and music we lost this year
2017 has only just begun, but the year has already claimed a few of Hollywood's finest.