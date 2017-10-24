Robert Guillaume, ‘Benson’ Star and Voice of Rafiki in ‘Lion King,’ Dies at 89

Two-time Emmy-winning actor also appeared on “Soap” and “Sports Night”

| October 24, 2017 @ 1:03 PM
Robert Guillaume

Two-time Emmy winner Robert Guillaume died Tuesday in Los Angeles after battling prostate cancer, wife Donna Brown Guillaume told the Associated Press. He was 89.

The St. Louis native was known for playing Benson DuBois on “Soap” and its spinoff “Benson.” The actor won two Emmy Awards for his portrayal  of the character, one in 1979 for “Soap” and and another in 1985 for “Benson.”

More recently, he played Isaac Jaffe on the Aaron Sorkin-created ABC series “Sports Night.”

Also Read: 30 Highest Grossing Animated Movies of All Time Worldwide

Guillaume had a varied film career, which included voicing wise mandrill Rafiki in “The Lion King” and its sequels and TV series. He appeared in such movies as “Lean on Me” (1989), “First Kid” (1996) and “Big Fish” (2003).

His stage roles included being the first African-American to perform the title character “Phantom of the Opera.” He earned a Tony nomination in 1977 for his part in the first all-black version of “Guys and Dolls.”

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2017 (Photos)

  • jerry lewis, mary tyler moore, charlie murphy Getty Images
  • tony rosato
  • william blatty exorcist
  • Dick Gautier Wikipedia
  • jimmy snuka Getty Images
  • miguel ferrer
  • lee o'denat Getty Images
  • Mary Tyler Moore Show
  • Mike Connors Getty Images
  • Barbara Hale
  • john hurt Getty Images
  • richard hatch galactica
  • brenda buttner
  • Neil Fingleton Game of Thrones
  • bill paxton
  • robert osborne
  • joni sledge Getty Images
  • auntie fee YouTube
  • Chuck Berry
  • Bernie Wrightson
  • jimmy breslin
  • Gilbert Grape
  • Charlie Murphy
  • Erin Moran
  • jonathan demme
  • michael mantenuto
  • powers boothe getty
  • Brad Grey
  • roger ailes
  • Gregg Allman's tour bus crashes
  • lisa spoonauer clerks
  • adam west
  • martin landau
  • George Romero
  • Sam Shepard
  • Robert Hardy
  • Barbara Cook
  • dick gregory
  • Jerry Lewis
  • thomas meehan
  • jay thomas
  • tobe hooper
  • bernard pomerance
  • Rollie Massimino
  • Richard Anderson
  • Shelley Berman
  • Walter Becker Steely Dan
  • john ashbery
  • elizabeth kemp
  • Troy Gentry
  • Blake Heron
  • michael friedman
  • len wein wolverine
  • Mike Hodge
  • don ohlmeyer
  • X Atencio
  • Mark Lamura
  • Edith Windsor
  • Jessi Zazu Those Darlins
  • frank vincent
  • Grant Hart Husker DU
  • Rosie O'Donnell and Michelle Rounds
  • Harry Dean Stanton
  • Lillian Ross and Angelica Huston
  • bernie casey
  • David Lyle
  • charles bradley
  • Jan Triska
  • barry dennen
  • hugh hefner playboy
  • si newhouse jr
  • tom petty
  • Charles 'Chuck' Low
  • Hervé L Leroux
  • Connie Hawkins
  • Philip Reitnour on 'Shark Tank'
  • John Dunsworth
  • Getty Images
  • Gord Downie
  • danielle darrieux
1 of 83

A look back at the stars of movies, TV, media and music we lost this year

2017 has only just begun, but the year has already claimed a few of Hollywood's finest.

View In Gallery

Related Content