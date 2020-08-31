Former adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with 20 additional sexual assault counts by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Monday based on incidents with 13 women aged 15 to 54.

The amended complaint now includes six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, one count of sodomy, one count of assault with intent to commit rape, one count of penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and one count of lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, the D.A.’s office said on Monday. Paired with the charges filed against Jeremy in June, Jeremy faces a total of 28 sexual assault counts.

The new charges stem from incidents dating back to 2004, with the earliest being an accusation that Jeremy sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in June 2004 at a party in Santa Clarita. The most recent incident that informed the new charges took place on Jan. 1, 2020, according to the D.A.’s office, when Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman in Hollywood.

Arraignment is scheduled to take place on Monday. If convicted, Jeremy faces up to 250 years to life in prison.

In June, Jeremy — whose full name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt — was charged with three counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery based on separate incidents dating back to 2014. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.