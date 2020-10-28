Ron Jeremy Faces 7 Additional Sexual Assault Counts in Los Angeles Case

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy was hit with seven additional sexual assault charges by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office on Wednesday.

The new charges — three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual battery by restraint and one count of assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration — stem from incidents dating back to 1996 involving six women aged 17 to 38, according to the D.A.’s office.

Jeremy — full name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt — was first charged in L.A. on rape charges in June. The following month, the D.A.’s office added 20 more sexual assault counts for incidents with 13 different women.

In total, Jeremy now faces 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

The charges are related to incidents spanning from 1996 to 2020 and involve 23 women. If convicted, Jeremy — who pleaded not guilty to the new charges on Wednesday — faces up to 330 years to life in prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.