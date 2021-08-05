Ron Meyer to Serve as Adviser to Qatar Film Institute

Ron Meyer will serve as an adviser to Qatar’s Doha Film Institute, representing Qatar in investments in the film business, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap on Thursday.

The former Universal vice chairman will offer counsel on investment in content, as well as potentially building production stages to bring film production to Qatar. Meyer’s fee for his services at $6 million per year, the source added.

Meyer and his representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The individual said Meyer has been an adviser to the Qatari government on film industry matters for about a year. Meyer was introduced to Qatar’s Royal Family by IAC chairman Barry Diller. Qatar has been exploring ties with the film industry for at least a decade.

In 2016, Qatar’s BeIn Media Group, focused on sports and entertainment, bought film studio Miramax, founded in 1979 by Bob and Harvey Weinstein, for an undisclosed amount. At the time, Miramax had more than 700 titles in its library and owned hundreds of Hollywood movies, including “Bridget Jones Diary” and “The English Patient.” State-owned Qatar Holding and Thomas Barrack Jr.’s investment company Colony Capital had purchased Miramax from Disney in 2010.

The Doha Film Institute also has entered the Hollywood scene. The institute has backed Hollywood films including Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” and Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman.”

The institute launched the Doha Tribeca Film Festival, which existed from 2009 to 20012, to help develop Qatar’s film industry. In 2013, the institute made a reported $100 million deal with Participant Media to produce films, but the deal was eventually canceled.

More recently, nine films supported by the Doha Film Institute were featured at the Cannes Film Festival in July.