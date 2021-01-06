RuPaul on ‘Drag Race’ Casting First Trans Competitor: ‘Kids Have a Different Idea’ of Drag

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” cast its first transgender male contestant in Season 13, and RuPaul finally spoke up on the show’s historic move, saying he supports the trans queen, Gottmik.

Speaking as a guest on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday, RuPaul said he’s glad that Gottmik has a chance to compete in Season 13. RuPaul said it was important “to keep an open mind,” though at first he wasn’t sure how a transgender male contestant would fit into the drag world.

“I walked into this thing with an idea of what drag is and the kids have a different idea. They keep changing it,” he said. “This season we have a trans man (Gottmik) who is on our show who is competing with the other drag queens and this man is fantastic. Fantastic! So, I keep moving with what the kids are doing.”

Gottmik turned heads on this season’s first episode of “Drag Race” Season 13 after winning a lip-sync showdown against Minnesota-based competitor Utica Queen — Gottmik won with a performance to the Lindsay Lohan song “Rumors.” On the next episode, Gottmik and the other lip-sync battle winners (Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Tina Burner and Symone) will write lyrics and perform and original dance to RuPaul’s “Condragulations” song.

“I couldn’t be happier for RuPaul allowing me to come on this show and show that drag is literally for everyone,” Gottmik told TheWrap recently. “All you have to is audition and trust your drag. [RuPaul] knows drag is drag. You just have to trust yourself and kill it,” he said.

The Season 13 premiere featuring Gottmik was the show’s most-watched episode ever, with roughly 1.3 million viewers tuned in. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage said on Instagram Monday, “we are over the moon about how much love you have for our show and the dolls! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS!”

