Russo Brothers’ Marvel vs. DC ‘Slugfest’ Docuseries Gets Trailer, Premiere Date at Roku (Video)

The Russo Brothers are flexing their Marvel muscles once more this Christmas. Their new docuseries “Slugfest” (originally from Quibi) has gotten a Christmas Eve premiere date, and a new trailer for the series gives fans a little taste of just how deeply it will explore the decades-long rivalry between Marvel and DC.

“Slugfest” will span across 10 parts, with each episode getting further into how the two superhero powerhouses have both competed with and fed off of each other since the beginning. As the trailer footage indicates, “Without Marvel, DC probably wouldn’t exist, and without DC, Marvel certainly wouldn’t exist.”

Though “Slugfest” will get into the competition in movies between the two studios, will the trailer showing bits of footage from some of their biggest films, it’s also set to get into the comics of it all, with firsthand sources recounting what it was like when the two were just starting out. You can watch the trailer for “Slugfest” in the video above.

“Audiences will leave ’Slugfest’ with a whole new understanding of how the rivalry between two creative powerhouses shaped the iconic storylines and characters that fans around the world have come to know and love,” Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement. ”We’re thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to unpack the fascinating, but untold, history behind the most well-known competition in comics.”

“Slugfest” will feature footage of Stan Lee, as well as firsthand accounts from DC Comics archivists and more.

The Russo Brothers are, of course, Marvel staples in their own right. Together, they directed four of the MCU’s most beloved films: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

“Slugfest” is created and executive produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Kevin Smith narrates the series. Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce served as directors. Producers include Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhool and Jen Casey. The series was created in partnership with AGBO. It was previously a Quibi title. Roku acquired Quibi’s catalog in January.