Spider-Man No Way Home

Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swing to a $150 Million-Plus Opening?

by | December 14, 2021 @ 4:00 PM

Sony’s MCU film will be a huge hit, but because of COVID-19 we don’t know how huge

There’s not a shred of doubt in Hollywood that Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be a massive and much needed box office hit for theaters. The question is whether it will be the standard big hit that Marvel Studios regularly provided before the pandemic — or if it will be one of “Avengers”-level proportions.

Expectations have been sky-high for this blockbuster since Fandango reported that first-day presales for “No Way Home” exceeded those for 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” both of which grossed over $200 million during their domestic openings.

“We’re seeing presales where people are even buying seats in those uncomfortable first-row seats where they are looking right up at the screen,” Boxoffice Pro analyst Shawn Robbins told TheWrap. “Ticketing and theater sites crashed when tickets went on sale, and that’s something we’ve only seen with the biggest Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ movies.”

Spider-Man No Way Home
Because of these record numbers and the overwhelming hype, it’s a lock that “No Way Home” will be the first film of the COVID era — and only the fifth December film in history — to open to over $100 million domestic. Sony is projecting an opening of $130 million, which would top the launches of the studio’s MCU predecessors “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($117 million in 2017) and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” ($92.5 million in 2019).

