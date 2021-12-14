“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is nearly upon us. And we got stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon to spill the beans. Well, almost.

TheWrap sat down with the stars of the latest Marvel Studios superhero adventure to talk about the upcoming sequel, including where their characters are at the beginning of the film. (For those who need a refresher, this is the third solo outing for Holland as Spider-Man after “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” He also appeared as the character in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”)

“I think what’s interesting is that this film is a direct continuation from ‘Far From Home.’ Peter Parker and his two best friends, their lives are flipped upside down. He’s known for being this mass murderer of sorts. Unfortunately, these characters we know and love so well are not in the best of situations,” Holland said. In the final moments of “Far From Home,” Peter Parker was outed as Spider-Man and blamed for the death of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the calamitous drone attack in London.

“I would love to say that the film is about Peter and MJ falling in love or Peter and Ned going on adventures and having a good time. But this is a serious movie. And we’re dealing with serious tones,” Holland said. Not that it’ll be a total bummer! Holland added: “Because we’re in it all together it’s very silly and very funny.”

Watch the rest our interview, which includes the trio speaking to Holland’s inability to keep a secret and what it was like working with other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (paging Doctor Strange!) in the video above.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” debuts all across the multiverse this Friday.