Ryan Coogler-Michael B. Jordan Project Goes to Warner Bros. in Bidding War

Warner Bros. is the victor in acquiring acting and directing duo Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s latest film. In what was touted as a highly competitive situation, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy confirmed the studio will put out the film.

Coogler will act as director, producer and screenwriter while Jordan will star. The film is said to be based off an original idea by Coogler. Coogler will produce via his production company, Proximity Media, alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian with Rebecca Cho executive producing.

Nothing is known about the plot. In January, it was said the film is intended to be a genre story.

The project reunites Coogler and Jordan, who have collaborated on several projects, starting with their first feature together, the 2013 drama “Fruitvale Station.” Since then the pair have worked on the first “Creed” film as well as the two “Black Panther” features. It’s also the second time Coogler and Jordan have worked with De Luca and Abdy. The Warner Bros. duo greenlit “Creed III,” which Jordan directed, when they were at MGM (now Amazon MGM Studios).

This is one of several projects Jordan has in various stages of development. He was last scene reprising his role as Adonis Creed in “Creed III.” Coogler is currently an executive producer for the Disney+/Marvel series “Ironheart” and is also director and producer on the Disney+ show “Eyes of Wakanda.”

Deadline first reported the news.