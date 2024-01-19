Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan to Reunite for New Genre Film

Coogler will write and direct with Jordan starring

2018 BET Awards - Show
Actor Michael B. Jordan, left, director Ryan Coogler at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Director Ryan Coogler is planning a reunion with frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan on a new feature film project.

Details about the project haven’t been made public, but the film is intended to be some kind of genre story, and that Coogler will write, direct and produce while Jordan will star.

The duo first teamed up for Coogler’s 2013 breakthrough “Fruitvale Station,” about the 2009 murder of Oscar Grant by a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer. Coogler later directed Jordan in the 2016 “Rocky” continuation “Creed,” and in “Black Panther.”

Dedication of John Williams Building
Read Next
Sony Dedicates John Williams Building: 'This Is Beyond an Honor,' Legendary Composer Says

Coogler will produce the project through his outfit Proximity Media along with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, with Proximity’s Rebecca Cho serving as executive producer.

THR first reported the story.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.