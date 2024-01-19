Director Ryan Coogler is planning a reunion with frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan on a new feature film project.

Details about the project haven’t been made public, but the film is intended to be some kind of genre story, and that Coogler will write, direct and produce while Jordan will star.

The duo first teamed up for Coogler’s 2013 breakthrough “Fruitvale Station,” about the 2009 murder of Oscar Grant by a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer. Coogler later directed Jordan in the 2016 “Rocky” continuation “Creed,” and in “Black Panther.”

Coogler will produce the project through his outfit Proximity Media along with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, with Proximity’s Rebecca Cho serving as executive producer.

THR first reported the story.