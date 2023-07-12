Outstanding Limited Series award for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' winner Ryan Murphy poses in the press room (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)

Ryan Murphy (Credit: Getty Collection)

Did Ryan Murphy Earn His Keep at Netflix? | Chart

by | July 12, 2023 @ 11:42 AM

The payoff from the five-year, $300 million deal depended on a handful of hits like “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

When Ryan Murphy struck his five-year agreement with Netflix in 2018, reportedly worth as much as $300 million, it was believed to be the biggest TV deal ever. But did it pay off for the streamer? And how much of a loss will it be if he strikes a deal with Disney, which now owns FX, Murphy’s former home base?

Measuring the contribution of specific works to a subscription service is difficult, but Parrot Analytics’ Content Valuation System, based on data which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement, can put a number on it. By our measurements, Murphy’s works spanning from his first Netflix original, “The Politician,” to his most recent release for the platform, “The Watcher,” have contributed $341 million to the company’s revenue.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
steven-yeun-ali-wong-beef-netflix

Netflix’s ‘Beef’ Becomes the First Asian-Created Show in the Limited Series Emmy Race
mission-impossible-dead-reckoning

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Opens Box Office Run With $7 Million From Previews
SAG-AFTRA members joined WGA members on the writers' picket lines outside Netflix headquarters Tuesday.

Two Strikes and You’re Out – Writers Await Actors’ Arrival on the Picket Lines
Kaitlan-Collins

‘The Source With Kaitlan Collins’ Debuts as CNN’s 2nd Most-Watched Monday Primetime Show
Gameplay of "BattleBit Remastered" (Steam screenshot)

Even Amid Steam Summer Sale – ‘BattleBit Remastered’ Crushes PC Game Competition | Chart
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1" (Paramount)

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Is Expected to Blow Up the Box Office – That’s the Good News
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

Netflix Adds Account Profile Transfer Option: Here’s What That Means
netflix witcher henry cavill liam hemsworth

‘The Witcher’ and ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Dominate Netflix’s Top 10 TV List