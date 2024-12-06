What Time Is ‘A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter’ on Netflix?

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her sultry singing, snappy style and signature double entendres to streaming for a Netflix holiday special — and it’s getting the primetime treatment. While the streamer typically drops new releases at midnight PT, “A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter” will have a spotlight launch befitting one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

With guests ranging from Chappell Roan to Quinta Brunson, Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP “Fruitcake,” as well as other beloved Christmas song covers. Count on the combo of glam, showmanship, silly bits and, of course, song and dance that has made the “Espresso” crooner a record-breaking hit-maker — with a wintery flourish.

Here’s everything to know about “A Nonsense Christmas,” from the release time to the guest stars joining Carpenter’s very merry song and dance.

What Time Is ‘A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter’ Streaming?

“A Nonsense Christmas” drops on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

How Long Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas Special?

The special is just shy of an hour, clocking in at 50 minutes.

Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter in “A Nonsense Christmas Special With Sabrina Carpenter” (Netflix)

Who Are the ‘Nonsense Christmas’ Guests?

From comedians to fellow TikTok songstress sensations, the guest list for “A Nonsense Christmas Special With Sabrina Carpenter” includes Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle

Mooney, Nico Hiraga, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele and Jillian Bell.

What the Heck Is ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ Anyway?

Originally a song on Carpenter’s 2023 holiday album “Fruitcake,” it’s also now the title of her Netflix holiday special, which is a contemporary spin on the classic star-hosted song-and-dance holiday specials you know and love. The Netflix logline promises:

“It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

You can get a taste of the holly jolly to-do in the trailer below: