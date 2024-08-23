Sabrina Carpenter Spills on Landing Jenna Ortega for Secret ‘Taste’ Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter’s big secret is out. During her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, Carpenter discussed her “secret” music video for her latest song “Taste” and spilled a bit on how Jenna Ortega came to be involved in the project.

“[The video] was inspired by one of my favorite films, and she was a huge fan of the film,” Carpenter said of Ortega. “I’m so excited for you guys to see this video, you have no idea. I think it’s my favorite one I’ve ever done.”

The music video for “Taste” seems to clearly be based on the 1992 Robert Zemeckis black comedy, “Death Becomes Her.” The video starts with a parental advisory for “graphic violence” before showing Carpenter eyeing a selection of lovingly organized weapons placed upon a pink bed.

As she sings “Oh, I leave quite an impression / Five feet to be exact,” Carpenter grabs a machete and runs up a grand staircase in a lavish mansion. After violently hacking a pillow decoy laying next to a man, Jenna Ortega appears with a shotgun in hand. The rest of the tongue-in-cheek video alternates between the two women murdering each other in increasingly bloody ways all for the affections of this unnamed man.

In a nutshell, that’s the plot of “Death Becomes Her.” Starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, the movie revolves around two women who fight over the same man after taking a potion that eternally preserves their youth. They eventually try to pressure him to take the potion as well, which he refuses. Much like Carpenter’s music video, the movie ends with these two women mocking the funeral of the man they once pined over and becoming unlikely friends, forever bound together thanks to their immortality.

Though it received mixed reviews, “Death Becomes Her” went on to win an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. As time has gone on, the movie has secured a devoted cult following, particularly among the LGBTQ community.

On Friday, Carpenter released her sixth studio album, “Short ‘n Sweet.”

“It does really feel like a self-titled album to me, in a weird way,” Carpenter told Fallon. “It really just feels like all of these stories and memories — just very blunt, very forward, very fun and just some of the best memories I’ve had.”

Watch the Fallon interview and Carpenter’s video above.