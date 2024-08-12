Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello and More to Perform at 2024 VMAs

The first round of performers for the 2024 VMAs has finally arrived. Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter are all set to perform at this year’s Video Music Awards.

MTV has also changed the date for the awards show. Previously, the VMAs were supposed to take place on Sept. 10. However, it’s been pushed to Sept. 11 as to not overlap with the planned Presidential debate on Sept. 10. In observance of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, MTV will once again support the nonprofit 9/11 Day, which organizes the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, as well as Tuesday’s Children, which serves the families of 9/11 victims.

This year will mark the first VMAs performance for the trailblazing Chappell Roan. The “Hot To Go” singer broke into the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 for the first time with “Good Luck Babe” and has received critical acclaim for her album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.” She’s nominated for Best New Artist and MTV Push Performance of the Year after setting all-time attendance records at Lollapalooza and Governor’s Ball earlier this summer.

Carpenter will also have her main stage debut. During last year’s VMAs pre-show, she performed a mashup of “Feather” and “Nonsense.” She’s up for six awards in her first year as a nominee, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Editing and Best Art Direction.

Meanwhile, GloRilla and Rauw Alejandro will also be taking the MTV stage for the first time. GloRilla has made history as the longest-charting female rap hitmaker of 2024. Previously, she had been nominated five times, and this year she is nominated for Best Hip-Hop, Best Collaboration and MTV Push Performance of the Year. As for Alejandro, he will debut a performance from his forthcoming fifth studio album and is nominated for Best Latin, Best Cinematography and Best Choreography.

Last but certainly not least, Cabello is a four-time VMA winner who has also been nominated for a Grammy. September will mark her third performance at the MTV awards show and this time around she will perform songs off of her fourth studio album, “C, XOXO.” She is nominated for Best Pop.

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11.