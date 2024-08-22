Megan Thee Stallion to Host 2024 VMAs

Prepare for a Hot Girl awards show. The 2024 VMAs will officially be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, marking the singer’s first time hosting a hardware ceremony.

Previously, the rapper won two VMAs, and this year she’s up for five nominations. Those include Best Collaboration with her tourmate GloRille, who will also be performing at the MTV awards show this year, and Best Hip-Hip, the same category that saw her chart-topper “Savage” win the award in 2020.

The 2024 VMAs will air live on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. It will be broadcast from New York’s UBS Arena.

Megan Thee Stallion released her latest album, “Megan,” in June. Her third studios album, it includes collaborations with Victoria Monet, GloRilla, UGK, Big K.R.I.T., Kyle Richh and Yuki Chiba as well as the single “Hiss.” That song became Megan’s first solo number-one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200. It also made history as the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. 

Additionally, the music video for her single “Mamushi” has taken off as a global hit, generating over 150 million streams from around the world and reaching No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Viral chart in Japan. Megan Thee Stallion is also in the midst of her  “Hot Girl Summer Tour.”

Though this marks the rapper’s first time hosting an awards show, Megan has previously hosted “Saturday Night Live” and served as a co-host on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She also made history as the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes’ Under 30 issue and appeared in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

She will be joining MTV’s already stacked lineup of talent for the 2024 VMAs. This year will include performances from Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz and LISA.

