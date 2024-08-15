Katy Perry to Receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at VMAs | Video

Katy Perry will be this year’s recipient of MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at the network’s annual Video Music Awards, marking her first return to the awards ceremony stage in seven years.

The singer last performed at the show back in 2017, when she pulled double duty as both host and performer.

Of course, Perry’s no stranger to being nominated at the VMAs, winning her first VMA in 2011 — and notching two more the same night. In total, she’s won five awards, including Video of the Year for “Firework.”

Watch the official promo for Perry’s appearance below:

“Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon. With her game changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages,” Bruce Gillmer, president of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events at Paramount and chief content officer for Music at Paramount+ said in a Thursday statement.

“Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits,” he added.

Internet personality Trisha Paytas, who appears in the “Woman’s World” music video, previously teased Perry’s honor, suggesting she’ll be the one to present the award. However, rollout for Perry’s sixth studio album “143” has been more difficult for the pop star, having received criticism for both “Woman’s World” and “Lifetimes.”

Still, she is in pretty famous company with the Video Vanguard award, following in the footsteps of artists like Beyoncé, Madonna, Janet Jackson and many more.

In addition to Perry, the night will see performances from artists including Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter, with more to still be announced.

This year’s VMAs will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 11th at 8 p.m. ET/PT at New York’s UBS Arena. “143” will then drop on Sept. 20.