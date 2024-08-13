Katy Perry Under Investigation by Ibiza Environmental Department After Filming ‘Lifetimes’ Video Without Permit

Katy Perry is under investigation by local Balearic Island environmental authorities after filming her music video for “Lifetimes” without the correct permits.

The pop star and her production team filmed her new single’s visuals without getting authorization from the local Department for Film, the Spanish islands’ Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Medicine said in a press release Tuesday obtained by TheWrap.

Translated from Spanish to English, the department’s release said that “this case is a crime for environmental infringement” for its improper permitting, but it is not a “crime against the environment, since the filming of photographic reports or videos” is permitted with the appropriate permissions.

The music video, which dropped Friday as Perry’s second single off her upcoming sixth studio album, was directed by Stillz and comes from production company WeOwnTheCity. Juan Vasquez and Kevin Kloecker executive produced the spot, with Esteban Zuluaga producing and Joe Mortimer on board as creative director. Dr. Luke produced the song for Capitol Records.

The video shows Perry and friends partying oceanside atop sand dunes and cliffs around Ibiza and Formentera before dancing the night away under the lights of a beachfront club.

Island authorities’ concern is that filming apparently was partially completed within a restricted area of the s’Espalmador dunes, a plot of preserved land that’s of “great ecological value” to the Balearic Islands, according to the local government’s site for tourism. Spanning 2.9 kilometers in length and 800 meters in width, the dunes are a part of the Ses Salines Natural Park.

Representatives for Perry did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.