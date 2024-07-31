‘American Idol’ Taps Carrie Underwood to Replace Katy Perry in Season 23

“American Idol” has tapped Carrie Underwood as a judge beginning with Season 23, according to media reports.

The country icon will replace longtime judge Katy Perry after she exited the ABC competition show after Season 22. Perry served as a judge on “American Idol” for seven seasons after the show was rebooted by ABC and becomes the first original judge from the revival to exit the show.

Season 23 will serve as a homecoming for Underwood, who won the fourth season of “American Idol” in 2005 on Fox. Since her “Idol” win, she has released several chart-topping singles, including “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Before He Cheats” and “Don’t Forget to Remember Me,” and has tallied up eight Grammy wins, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 17 American Music Awards and nine Country Music Association Awards.

Underwood will serve as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who have been with the show since the ABC revival in 2018, which followed its original 15-season run on Fox.

Perry revealed her impending exit in February, just ahead of the show’s 22nd season premiere, during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “This fall, in September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio,” Perry told Kimmel. “So I think this will probably be my last season for ‘Idol.’”

Following Perry’s announcement, all eyes were on which female star could replace Perry. Meghan Trainor threw her hat in the ring to become the next judge, telling Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” “I’ve done every interview in the world and said it’s my dream job.”

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television.

Deadline first reported the news.