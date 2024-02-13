Katy Perry Says She Will ‘Probably’ Leave ‘American Idol’ After Season 22 | Video

The singer drops the bombshell on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Katy Perry to exit American Idol on Jimmy Kimmel Live
ABC

A big change is coming to “American Idol,” as judge Katy Perry indicated during her appearance Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel live” that she’ll “probably” exit the show after the upcoming 22nd season.

“This fall, in September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio,” Perry told Kimmel. “So I think this will probably be my last season for ‘Idol.’”

Representatives from the show confirmed the news but otherwise declined to comment.

But whether or not the show and network had advance notice, Perry told Kimmel that her “American Idol” co-stars definitely did not, saying they would find out about the decision at the same time as everyone else who watched “Kimmel.”

Asked by Kimmel, “what do Luke [Bryan] and Lionel [Richie] say about this?” Perry replied, “well, they’ll find out tonight.”

Stephen Colbert on the Hur Biden report
Read Next
Colbert Contrasts 'Well Meaning, Elderly' Biden With 'Malicious, Elderly Rapist' Trump After Special Counsel Report | Video

You can see some footage from her announcement below:

Season 22 will be Perry’s 7th on “American Idol.” She joined in 2016 when the show was revived by ABC (it previously ran for years on Fox). She is the first of the revival’s original group of judges to depart.

“American Idol” returns for Season 22 on Sunday, Feb. 18, ABC.

Flight-Attendant-Rap-Sht-Good-Doctor
Read Next
Every Renewed and Canceled TV Show in 2024

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.