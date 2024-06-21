Chappell Roan proved to be even more than “your favorite artist’s favorite artist” Thursday while guesting on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Dressed in a breathtaking, feathery ensemble that looked as if Guillermo del Toro did “Black Swan,” the rising pop star rendered the late night host speechless by teasing him for Googling her ahead of their interview.

“Did you not know who I was before?” Roan, whose persona in part hinges on brusk confidence, retorted — to Fallon panicking, saying “no!” and putting his face in his hands while laughing.

The moment came when Fallon cited Roan’s tagline, “I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist,” which she debuted onstage at Coachella last month. She surprised the host by sharing she borrowed inspiration from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Sasha Colby for the sign-off.

“That was a reference to Sasha Colby. And she says — there’s gay people here,” Roan said, getting sidetracked by stray cheers in the audience.

“Yes, there are gay people here, yeah,” Fallon said.

“Sasha Colby said, ‘I’m your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen,’ and I was like, it just hit me through the heart, and so I was like, I hope Sasha Colby one day watches me, and that’s why I said it.”

That’s when Fallon tried to highlight the fact that when you Google Chappell Roan, the suggested search pops up: Did you mean: your favorite artist’s favorite artist?

“I Googled you today, just to see what pops up,” Fallon began.

“Did you not know who I was before?” Roan said, to roars from the audience.

“Well I Googled you, too — you want to know what popped up?” Roan teased.

“I don’t want to know what pops up!” Fallon responded.

To Google’s suggested search result, the pop star had a theory: “I didn’t do that. It’s this random twink that works at Google, I know it is. I know it’s just some assistant that, like, ‘We love her.’ You know what I mean?”

Roan currently has three songs on the Billboard Hot 100, with her latest single, “Good Luck, Babe!” hitting the charts for the last 10 weeks. That song has almost 200 million streams on Spotify. Her debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” is out now.

Watch Roan’s full interview on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.