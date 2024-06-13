Jimmy Fallon to Host ‘The Tonight Show’ Through 2028

Jimmy Fallon is sticking around as host of “The Tonight Show” through 2028 after renewing his deal with NBCUniversal on Thursday.

The extension comes after the actor and comedian recently celebrated his 10th anniversary leading the late night franchise, which he took over on May 14, 2014. Fallon got his start at NBC in 1998 working on “Saturday Night Live,” where he became a fan-favorite for musical bits and sketches. His other recent work for the network includes “Password” and “That’s My Jam.”

“For nearly 30 years, Jimmy Fallon has brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock,” NBCUniversal Media Group chairman Mark Lazarus said in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to witness Jimmy at the helm of the ‘The Tonight Show’ and we’re thrilled to see what innovations he and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network.”

“It’s been a privilege to be at the helm of the ‘The Tonight Show’ and I’m thrilled to see what innovations me and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network,” Fallon agreed.

“The Tonight Show” is the longest-running talk show on television. The show, which comes from Universal Television and Broadway Video, is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by showrunner Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford.

In addition ranking or tying for No. 1 in the key 18-49 demo, Fallon has helped expand the show’s digital reach, with nearly 100 million total followers and subscribers across its platforms and more than 8 billion views in 2023 alone.

Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.