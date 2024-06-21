Chappell Roan, rising pop star of the moment, brought her powerhouse vocals and theatrical prowess to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform her hit single, “Good Luck, Babe!”

The single, which has been on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 10 weeks and counting – and is just one of the three songs currently on that same chart – tells of a closeted queer love experience that left Roan heartbroken when her lover decided to stick with dating men. Opening with sentiments like, “You can say that we are nothing, but you know the truth,” and, “You don’t want to call it love, you only want to be the one that I call baby,” the song crescendos into a singalong kiss-off chorus.

“You can kiss a hundred boys in bars / Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling / You can say it’s just the way you are / Make a new excuse, another stupid reason / Good luck, babe (well, good luck), well, good luck, babe (well, good luck) / You’d have to stop the world just to stop the feeling,” Roan sings.

The bridge is particularly biting — in the best way — and has been subject to many social media reenactments and was a highlight of Sabrina Carpenter’s more subdued cover of the song on BBC Radio.

When you wake up next to him in the middle of the night / With your head in your hands, you’re nothing more than his wife / And when you think about me, all of those years ago / You’re standing face to face with “I told you so” / You know I hate to say, “I told you so” / You know I hate to say, but, I told you so.

The moment climaxes with a full belt, the power of which in Roan’s “Tonight Show” performance Thursday can be felt through the screen as she twirls and cries in a white, feathered skirt and headpiece (apparently in contrast to the Black Swan-esque number she wore earlier in the night for her interview with Fallon).

“Come on now! That is how you do it. That is how you do it!” Fallon gushed as the performance finished. “Thank you so much. Standing-O, not too shabby. Chappell Roan! Her debut album, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,’ is out now.”

That album recently went to No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes charts after breakout performances at Coachella and NPR’s Tiny Desk — plus a viral, nearly too-massive-to-comprehend crowd at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City.

Watch Roan’s full “Tonight Show” performance in the video above.