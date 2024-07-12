Eminem shamelessly threw in a reference to Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on one of his new songs, “Fuel.”

The rapper dropped his highly anticipated 12th studio album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)” on Friday. The songs feature lines about Megan Thee Stallion, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kanye West, as well as the “Rust” shooting to describe how quickly he could choose violence if prompted.

“F–k around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins. Like I’m Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin’ you down, coup de grâce then,” Eminem raps on the ninth track, with JID. The Detroit native is referring to Baldwin’s fatal shooting of Hutchins in 2021 on the set of their film “Rust,” for which the actor is currently on trial.

Eminem queued the line up with the lyrics, “Clutchin’ the nine millimeter, tuckin’ the heat. Got the toaster like an English muffin. No, I mean, ‘Toast to’ like you drink to somethin’. But it’s in a holster, I proceed to bust it.”

True to Eminem’s nature as a rapper, pop culture events are often featured in his music, this time debuting his album on the third day of Baldwin’s trial. Some of his past targets over the years include Paul “Pee-Wee” Herman, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Vanilla Ice, Christina Aguilera and many more.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Hutchins. In October 2021, Hutchins and “Rust” director Joel Souza were struck by a firearm held by the actor/producer while rehearsing a scene. Baldwin has long maintained his innocence, while armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is serving 18 months in prison for her role in the shooting.

Baldwin also faces up to 18 months in prison, and his trial will resume Monday.