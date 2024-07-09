How to Watch Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Trial Live Online

Three years after the fatal shooting on the “Rust” film set, Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial has begun.

Baldwin, who was starring in and co-producing the independent movie, is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The charges are a result of his alleged role in the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor was handling the prop gun when it went off and shot her.

Baldwin has claimed that while he was holding the gun, he never pulled back the trigger. He pleaded not guilty after he was recharged this past January.

In order for Baldwin to walk away unscathed, his legal team must convince the jury that the loaded gun was not his responsibility as the actor. On Monday it was ruled that his role as co-producer is not relevant in this case. This could have a significant effect on the final verdict.

If convicted, the actor could face 18 months in prison. The trial began with the jury selection on Tuesday in a Santa Fe courthouse and the following proceedings are being televised. Here’s how to watch.

When is the Alec Baldwin trial?

The State v. Alexander Rae Baldwin trial will begin each weekday at 8:30 a.m MST. It is projected to last up to two weeks or more.

Is Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” trial streaming?

Yes. CourtTV will be streaming the trial every day on their YouTube channel, as will Law&Crime Network on their YouTube channel. In order to access the Law&Crime Network stream, there is a $2 monthly subscription fee. However, you may sign up for a seven-day free trial.

Is the trial on TV?

Yes. Starting on July 10, Court TV will be bringing cameras into the Santa Fe County District Courthouse.

Court TV will be providing the coverage to other major networks. Due to the large interest in this trial, keep an eye out for more coverage on other major news channels.

Court TV has also released a 45-minute documentary prior to the trial called “The Case Against Alec Baldwin.” It is available to watch on YouTube.

What happened on the “Rust” set?

The shooting took place back in 2021 at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico during a rehearsal. Hutchins, who was 42, was shot in the chest and killed with a Colt .45 revolver. Baldwin was practicing using the “prop” weapon when it went off. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

Assistant director David Halls handed the gun to Baldwin and informed the set that it was “cold gun” (meaning there was no live ammunition). He was unaware that the gun was loaded with real bullets.

Since the incident, there have been several lawsuits involving other members of the “Rust” team.

On March 6, 2024, the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. She is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence, which is the same sentence Baldwin could face in the current trial.

Baldwin was initially charged in January of 2023 alongside Gutierrez, but his charges were dropped. He was then indicted with involuntary manslaughter again the following January.