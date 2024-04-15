“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced Monday to 18 months in a New Mexico prison, the maximum sentence possible for her conviction on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

The young and inexperienced armorer in charge of guns and ammunition on the set of “Rust” when Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 was found guilty by a jury last month of involuntary manslaughter. She was acquitted on evidence-tampering charges that could have extended her sentence further.

Gutierrez-Reed, now 26, was taken directly to jail moments after her March 6 conviction, which came after only two hours of deliberations. The daughter of legendary Hollywood armorer and trick-shooter Thell Reed was accused of sloppy work on just her second movie, in a cascade of industry-standard failures that contributed to Hutchins’ death.

Attorneys questioned several witnesses over nine days, including assistant director David Halls, multiple firearms experts and members of the low-budget western’s crew. While giving her closing statement, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey flashed “frame after frame” of still images showing blatant safety violations on the “Rust” set, including stunt men pointing muzzles at actors, live rounds mixed in with ammo boxes and bandoliers meant only for “dummy” rounds.

On Monday, prosecutors noted Gutierrez-Reed’s apparent lack of remorse when asking for the maximum sentence. Gutierrez-Reed asked for probation, and spoke on her own behalf before the sentence was read.

“My heart aches for the Hutchins’ family and friends, and colleagues, since this tragedy,” she said. Gutierrez-Reed did not testify during the trial.

More to come …