OpenAI Removes CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, fired its CEO Sam Altman on Friday, saying that he was “ not consistently candid in his communications with the board,” according to a press release.

The company’s chief technology officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO starting Friday, as the board searched for a permanent CEO.

“We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI,” the board wrote in a statement. “At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward. As the leader of the company’s research, product, and safety functions, Mira is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.”

According to the press release, Altman’s removal follows a “deliberative review process by the board,” which found that “he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

The board of directors for the AI company includes OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, independent directors Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology’s Helen Toner.

The press release added that the leadership transition will include Greg Brockman, who serves as chairman of the board, who will step down from the role while remaining at the company.

Altman was a co-founder of OpenAI and served as co-chair alongside Elon Musk. In 2018, however, Musk departed the company in an effort to avoid a conflict of interest with Tesla.

Just last week Altman attended the company’s first developer conference where he said that instead of removing copyrighted material from ChatGPT’s training, the company is offering to cover customers’ legal fees for copyright infringement lawsuits.

In September, a number of prominent fiction authors including John Grisham, George R.R. Martin, Jodi Picoult, Elin Hilderbrand, and more joined the Authors Guild in filing a class action lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging copyright infringement, particularly in the training of the chatbot.