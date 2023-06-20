What does one do if they end up sitting behind the legendary Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars? Well, if you’re Julia Louis-Dreyfus, you apparently taunt him about a possible on-screen fight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Beginning with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” on Disney+, the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Louis-Dreyfus) has been popping up more and more across the MCU, seemingly gathering her own team together for unknown purposes. (Presumably, that team will be the Thunderbolts, a film about which is currently on hold amid the ongoing writers strike).

It’s hard not to compare her to Jackson’s Nick Fury, who was also introduced in the MCU across a slew of projects, gathering a team. It’s even harder not to suspect that Val might show up again in Jackson’s new Disney+ series, “Secret Invasion.” But he won’t say anything about that possibility — in fact, he’s not ready to talk about Val at all yet. At least, to anyone except Julia Louis-Dreyfus herself.

“I’ve talked to her about it already,” Jackson told TheWrap. “Yeah, because she did a film with my wife that’s coming out very soon.”

What exactly the two actors have talked about is unknown, but apparently, Louis-Dreyfus has definitely hurled some threats.

“She was sitting right behind me at the Oscars, so she kept poking me and [saying] ‘We’re gonna fight! We’re gonna fight!'” Jackson added with a laugh. “So I guess she already knows something I don’t know. Or she’s just starting something anyway.”

At this point, Jackson’s future in the MCU is unclear. Beyond “Secret Invasion,” the only Marvel project he is definitively confirmed for is the “Captain Marvel” sequel, “The Marvels,” set to hit theaters later this year. So, whether or not Fury will actually meet Val remains unknown.

But, if and when they do, it may not be surprising to see them clash.

You can watch TheWrap’s conversation with Jackson, alongside his co-star Olivia Colman, who stars as Sonya Falsworth in “Secret Invasion” in the video above.

“Secret Invasion” begins streaming on Disney+ on June 21.