A new clip from the upcoming Disney+ mini series “Secret Invasion” was released online Thursday, and in addition to the espionage-related paranoia and suspicion featured in the clip itself, it also gave fans a chance to do some spycraft of their own just to watch the thing.

The clip — what feels like an entire scene from the show, featuring Martin Freeeman as ex-CIA agent Everett Ross — wasn’t posted to YouTube or on Twitter. Instead, Marvel Studios’ official Twitter account asked fans to decipher a mystery board that revealed a password to the site “theinvasionhasbegun.com,” allowing them to unlock an “encrypted” file on the site.

In the clip, Ross navigates the streets of Moscow to meet with an agent by the name of Prescott, played by, we’re pretty certain, “Game of Thrones” fan-favorite Richard Dormer. (His casting has yet to be formally announced or listed on IMDb Pro, but if you’ve seen “Game of Thrones,” then you can’t not see it, even with his newly unveiled fake American accent).

Prescott goes full “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia“, revealing to Ross his own cork board full of news clippings of reported terrorist attacks across the world that he believes are all linked.

“You think the same people are behind all of this?” Ross asks.

“Not people,” Prescott replies. “Skrulls.”

Prescott goes on to recap the events of “Captain Marvel,” at the end of which Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) promise to find a new home for the shape-shifting alien race. The 2019 film flipped the concept of the Skrulls on its alien head, making them innocent refugees as opposed to the villains they were first introduced as way back in 1962’s “Fantastic Four” issue #2 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Prescott says that the Skrulls have since turned on the human race, which Ross pushes back on, as the only contact humans have made with the Skrulls has been through Fury.

And where is Fury? Prescott inquires.

“He’s on S.A.B.E.R.!” Ross exclaims, giving fans the first on-screen mention of the giant space station Fury was seen lounging on in the post-credits scene of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Fury was still on the station in the trailer for the upcoming film “The Marvels,” and Disney’s official synopsis for the film introduced the term (we still don’t know what it stands for). S.A.B.E.R. appears to be essentially the same station as the S.W.O.R.D. space station in the comics, first introduced in 2004’s “Astonishing X-Men” by Joss Whedon and John Cassaday. It stands for “Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division.” S.W.O.R.D. also exists in the MCU, but as a division on Earth, first appearing in “WandaVision.”

Ross demands evidence of Prescott’s conspiracy theory, and in response the paranoid agent hands him a tablet, supposedly containing information of an attack that will set “the world on fire.”

Ross looks at the tablet (without revealing its content to the audience), and asks to take the proof with him in order to give directly to Fury. He appears to be shaken by what he’s seen, but before he can get out of Prescott’s basement, the agent tackles him and the scene cuts. Clearly, Prescott thinks Ross has been compromised.

The rest of the clip recycles pieces of scenes we’ve seen before in other trailers, including Nick Fury chatting with James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) being ambushed by his fellow Skrulls, and much more from a stacked cast that includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Carmen Ejogo and Christopher McDonald.

“Secret Invasion” drops on Disney+ June 21.