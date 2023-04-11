The first teaser for “The Marvels” has arrived, and once again, we are going higher, further, faster baby. But this time, Captain Marvel has some new help.

Last we saw Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) — in the post-credits scene of Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel” finale — she was suddenly in the bedroom of teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). How did she end up there? Well, as revealed in the footage shown at last year’s D23 Expo, it turns out that Carol, Kamala and Monica Rambeau (Teyonnah Parris) are now switching places each time they use their powers.

Now, in the first trailer for the “Captain Marvel” sequel, we see a whole lot more of that — and at the most inopportune moments too. It happens while Monica’s on a mission in space, resulting in Kamala going to space. It happens mid-battle. It happens even while Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Monica are trying to explain to Kamala’s family what’s happening.

It’s… not ideal. At least for everyone except Kamala, who is unsurprisingly thrilled to not only meet her biggest hero, but work with her too.

You can watch the first “The Marvels” trailer in the video above.

As a result of all this switching, the three will have to team up in the “Captain Marvel” sequel. Of course, things seem to have grown a bit tense between Carol and Monica in the years since Monica was just Lieutenant Trouble. That became immediately clear back in “WandaVision,” when Monica was clearly reluctant to talk about, let alone praise Captain Marvel.

The new teaser doesn’t get into that much though, so we’ll just have to wait and see how the duo is doing these days.

In addition to the Marvels and Nick Fury, the film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

“The Marvels” was originally slated for this July, but in February, it got delayed and will now hit theaters November 10, 2023.