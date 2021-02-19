Sasha Calle to Play Supergirl in ‘The Flash’ Movie for Warner Bros and DC

“The Young and the Restless” Daytime Emmy nominee Sasha Calle will play the new Supergirl in the upcoming “The Flash” movie from DC and Warner Bros. Calle has the distinction of being the first Latina Supergirl for DC.

Director Andy Muschetti announced on his Instagram. “You’re Supergirl,” Muschetti told a shocked Calle.

The plot of “The Flash” will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse, one of the of core concepts underpinning DC Comics. For the non fanboy set, the multiverse refers to a shifting number of alternate universes that coexist within the larger reality depicted in DC comics. Originally created to explain various contradictory changes the company’s characters experienced over decades, it allows several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact.

DC has been planting the seeds of the multiverse for the last several years. It was introduced in The CW’s “Arrowverse” franchise, with “Supergirl” and “Black Lightning” expressly established as being in separate universes from “Arrow,” “The Flash,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” But most recently, during The CW’s crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” movies such as “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League” were confirmed as part of the Arrowverse multiverse when the Barry Allen played by Grant Gustin on The CW encountered Miller’s Barry Allen.

And while it’s still not known how the multiverse concept will play out in other future DC Comics movies, it certainly expands the available options for Warner Bros as it develops them. Just in case it wants to find a way to pit Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker against, say, the current version of Aquaman.

Helen Slater first played “Supergirl” in the 1984 Warner Bros movie. Supergirl, a.k.a. Kara Danvers, has already become a big name in DC’s ongoing TV Arrowverse, with Melissa Benoist playing the Kryptonian heroine for four seasons on the hit CW show bearing her name.

Calle joins a cast that has not one but two Batmen reprising their roles, Ben Affleck’s Batman is not the only Batman to return, as Michael Keaton is set to return to the role of Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton film, as TheWrap first exclusively reported.

Calle broke out in the role of Lola Rosales on “The Young and the Restless.,” and was nominated last year in the Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama series category at the Daytime Emmys.

Sahsa Calle is repped by Stewart Talent, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.