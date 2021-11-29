We've Got Hollywood Covered
MSNBC’s Scarborough Slams GOP Congressman for Calling Omicron Variant a Democrat Plan to ‘Cheat’ Midterms

Scarborough says Rep. Ronny Jackson’s ”stupidity is remarkable“

| November 29, 2021 @ 7:25 AM

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough fumed Monday on “Morning Joe” over Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson’s claim that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is part of a Democratic scheme to “cheat” in the midterm elections.

“The stupidity is remarkable,” the “Morning Joe” host said.

He went on: “I guess you have to lay the stupidity at the feet of the people who actually would believe the stupid lies because it’s all out there.”

Scarborough, a former GOP congressman himself, questioned if Jackson’s constituents really believe the lawmaker’s claim before asserting, “It’s just absolute, complete stupidity.”

Stephen Miller Insists Trump Would Already Have Omicron Variant Vaccine If He Were Still President

On Saturday, Jackson tweeted, “Here comes the MEV – the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election – but we’re not going to let them!”

The Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant was first reported to the World Health organization (WHO) from South Africa last Wednesday. However, WHO designated Omicron as a “variant of concern” just this Friday.

Jackson isn’t the only conservative to use the new variant — about which we know relatively little — to make political points. Former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller baselessly claimed on Friday that if Donald Trump were still president, he would already have an Omicron variant vaccine.

