MSNBC’s Scarborough Slams GOP Congressman for Calling Omicron Variant a Democrat Plan to ‘Cheat’ Midterms

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough fumed Monday on “Morning Joe” over Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson’s claim that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is part of a Democratic scheme to “cheat” in the midterm elections.

“The stupidity is remarkable,” the “Morning Joe” host said.

He went on: “I guess you have to lay the stupidity at the feet of the people who actually would believe the stupid lies because it’s all out there.”

Scarborough, a former GOP congressman himself, questioned if Jackson’s constituents really believe the lawmaker’s claim before asserting, “It’s just absolute, complete stupidity.”

On Saturday, Jackson tweeted, “Here comes the MEV – the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election – but we’re not going to let them!”

The Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant was first reported to the World Health organization (WHO) from South Africa last Wednesday. However, WHO designated Omicron as a “variant of concern” just this Friday.

Jackson isn’t the only conservative to use the new variant — about which we know relatively little — to make political points. Former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller baselessly claimed on Friday that if Donald Trump were still president, he would already have an Omicron variant vaccine.