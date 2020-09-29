Scholastic Entertainment is developing an animated kids horror series called “JumpScare” based on popular Scholastic novels and will team with Mainframe Studios and the American writing collective behind the popular “Ben 10” series, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

“JumpScare” will be aimed at viewers between 8-12 and will adapt four stand-alone books all published by Scholastic, as well as one original story from Man of Action, which will write and develop the series.

Though the series is based on five different stories, each episode will be part of a shared universe of teenage protagonists who are forced to reckon with spirits trapped between worlds at haunted houses, asylums and graveyards, and one episode that grapples with race when a character stumbles across an old segregated, “Blacks Only” cemetery in her backyard. And each individual episode will also have its own unique animation style to match the story and tone.

The four Scholastic books that will be adapted for “JumpScare” are “Summer’s End” by Joel A. Sutherland, “Agony House” by Cherie Priest and illustrated by Tara O’Connor, “The Forgotten Girl” by India Hill Brown and “The Dead Girls of Hysteria Hall” by Katie Alender. You can find synopses for all four books below.

Scholastic Entertainment president and chief strategy officer Iole Lucchese, SVP and general manager Caitlin Friedman and VP of Creative Development and TV Production Jef Kaminsky will produce from Scholastic Entertainment, along with Mainframe president and CCO Michael Hefferon and SVP content Gregory Little.

“The horror genre continues to be extremely popular and is always among our bestsellers. These four titles lend themselves perfectly to layered stories of personal discovery, filled with suspense and surprise twists and turns to keep readers on the edge of their seats,” Lucchese said in a statement.

“We’re so excited to be working with Mainframe Studios and Man of Action to create content that expands on the storylines from these popular titles in a fresh and dynamic way, as well as bringing Man of Action’s newest story to the screen for the first time,” Kaminsky said in a statement.

“We are delighted to work with our great partners, Scholastic Entertainment and Man of Action, to continue pushing the boundaries of Mainframe’s storytelling,” Hefferon and Little said in a statement. “Each of these haunted, atmospheric stories features kid characters who use their brains, courage and friendships to fight supernatural forces. These are the kinds of stories that kids share and dare each other to watch.”

Scholastic Entertainment has been very active of late developing TV and film adaptations of some of its most iconic properties, including films based on “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” a live-action “The Magic School Bus” starring Elizabeth Banks and the YA book series “Caster.”

See the synopsis for each of the four adapted Scholastic novels that will become “JumpScare” below: