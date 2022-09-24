Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) makes a big impression as she struts — looking bad to the bone — into a ceremony where Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron) and Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington) are unlocking the students’ powers in the sneak peek clip shared Saturday for Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil.” (You can watch it here.)

“Your finger glow helps you become aware of the power inside you,” Washington’s Dovey says to a student as she and Theron’s Lesso continue to prick pointer fingers.

“When your finger glows, it means you’ve begun to tap into emotions powerful enough to cast a spell,” Theron’s Lesso says.

Agatha, Sophie’s best friend who gets placed in the School for Good when they both think she would be more suited for Evil, approaches Professor Dovey as the School for Good teacher says, “The stronger your feelings, the stronger your magic.”

Caruso’s Sophie then interrupts the joyfully mystical moment.

“I hope I’m not late,” Sophie says as she cuts to the front of the line (the scene set to Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown” to get her finger pricked by Lady Lesso.

Satisfied with her newfound magical ability, Sophie struts back down the aisle, glancing at Prince Tedros (Jamie Flatters) just as she did when storming onto the scene.

The clip then cuts to Sophie in a different black getup — this time a fancy dress, as she walks through what looks like the school dining hall, giving Tedros another smoldering look.

“The School for Good and Evil” starts enchanting viewers on Netflix Oct. 19.