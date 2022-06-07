Paul Feig’s latest unlikely duo is Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington in the upcoming Netflix original film “The School For Good and Evil”

Based on international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, “The School For Good and Evil” is directed by ”Bridesmaids“ and ”Ghostbusters“ filmmaker Paul Feig. Feig and Judd Apatow impressed audiences in 1999 when the two co-created “Freaks and Geeks.” Feig brings the same amusing presence to this reimagined fairytale.

“The School For Good and Evil” tells the story of two best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), and their unlikely bond. One night the two friends are swept into the world “where the true story of every great fairy tale begins,” School for Good and Evil. However, the girls are separated and Sophie is placed with Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron) in the School for Evil, while Agatha is placed with Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington) in the School for Good. The fairytale turns dark and friends have to survive the frightful adventure.

In addition to Theron and Washington, the impressive ensemble cast for “The School For Good and Evil” also includes Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie and Kit Young.

Watch the first trailer for “The School For Good and Evil” in the video above. The film will be released on Netflix this Fall.