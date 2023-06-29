After a buzzy premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, including winning the World Cinema Dramatic Prize, Charlotte Regan’s directorial debut “Scrapper” has a trailer. The 125-second reveal spells out the film’s premise amid periodic onscreen text excerpting various rave reviews.

The dramedy stars Lola Campbell as a scrappy young street kid who steals bikes to pay the bills following her mother’s death. While palling around with her partner in crime (Alin Uzun) and keeping social workers off her tail by pretending to live with her uncle, her world is changed when her estranged father (Harris Dickinson from last year’s breakout “Triangle of Sadness”) arrives to partake in her life. Uninterested in this sudden new parental figure, the 12-year-old is stubbornly resistant to his efforts. As they adjust to their new circumstances, daughter and dad find that they both still have a lot of growing up to do.

Elizabeth Weitzman of TheWrap called the picture “Immensely impressive,” arguing that “Anyone who saw [Harris] Dickinson as a preening model in Triangle of Sadness will be stunned that the rough-edged, painfully uncertain Jason is played by the same person.”

“Scrapper,” which currently boasts a 94% fresh and 7.1/10 on Rotten Tomatoes, opens in NYC at the IFC Center courtesy of Kino Lorber on Aug. 25.