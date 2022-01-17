scream-5-image

How ‘Scream’ Reboot Scored as the Year’s First Box Office Hit

by | January 17, 2022 @ 3:26 PM

Young horror buffs pushed the slasher film to a $34 million four-day opening
Paramount’s “Scream” reboot is setting up to be a good start for the studio’s 2022, already turning a profit theatrically thanks to its status as a cheap horror film with a classic slasher villain that appealed to a new generation of moviegoers.

On Martin Luther King Day weekend, the fifth “Scream” film earned a three-day opening of $30 million from 3,664 theaters, with estimates projecting that total to grow to $34 million after Monday. It’s a result that meets pre-release projections from trackers and stands as the best opening for a horror film released on MLK weekend. It’s also a better result than the last “Scream” film, which was released in 2011 and opened to just $18.6 million over three days.

