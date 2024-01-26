Seth Meyers definitely isn’t buying Donald Trump’s promise to blacklist anyone who financially supports Nikki Haley. In fact, the NBC host thinks Joe Biden himself could offer Trump some money, and Trump would show up to the president’s next rally happily campaigning for him.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, Meyers had a good laugh at Trump’s latest angry screeds online, in one of which the legally troubled ex-president wrote “Anybody that makes a ‘contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp.”

“If you’re wondering what MAGA camp is, it’s like Boy Scout camp except the badges are for things like tax evasion, election fraud, lying about your golf score,” Meyers joked.

Speaking more seriously though, the “Late Night” host seriously doubted Trump would turn away any kind of support — but especially the financial kind.

“I do not believe Trump would ever actually blacklist anyone who wants to give him money, no matter who they supported,” Meyers said. “If Joe Biden himself offered Trump a thousand bucks, there’s a good chance Trump would show up to his next rally in a Biden t-shirt.”

Meyers even took a second to put on his Trump voice and imagine what the man would say.

“We love Joe Biden, don’t we folks? The stock market is soaring, unemployment is at a 50-year low, and let’s be honest, the guy he’s running against is a real psycho,” Meyers mimicked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.