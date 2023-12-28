Seth Meyers was shocked speechless and “genuinely touched” after being thrown a surprise 50th birthday party earlier this month by “Late Night” staffers.

The NBC late night talk show shared a video Thursday — Meyers’ actual birthday — of staffers orchestrating a team-wide surprise party for their beloved host in Studio 8G on Dec. 7.

“Seth Meyers was told he would be attending dinner with his manager and agent after the taping of Corrections. This was a lie,” the video’s title card read. “Without his knowledge, the staff and crew of ‘Late Night’ planned a surprise 50th birthday part for Seth in Studio 8G.”

The video then depicts the mad rush to set up the party in celebration of the host — and his pure surprise and joy when it all came together. Staff and crew are shown scurrying around the halls of 30 Rock, sorting out decorations, setting up tables and carrying armloads of pizza.

A cue card briefly appears on the screen, reading, “Happy 50th Birthday Seth! We hope you like this custom birthday card from ‘Cue Cards by Wally’ since he’s also charging us to hold it. We’ll keep this short. Thank You for everything, Boss, and cheers to 50 more years!”

The staff next lines the hallway outside Meyers’ dressing room and shouts “surprise” when he opens the door. The host’s eyes widen and his mouth drops open as the crowd cheers and claps, appearing to be shocked.

He reads the cue card, then walks into the studio to the cheers of the rest of the assembled staff.

“I’m without words. I’m so — I genuinely can’t believe how surprised I am,” Meyers told the group. “Walking out here and seeing all of you guys, I also want to say, is very special to be with you all. Thank you so much. I’m genuinely touched.”

So there was no letting Meyers’ Dec. 28 birthday get lost in the holiday shuffle this year. Born in Evanston, Illinois, he studied at Northwestern University, where he began performing improv comedy. He was a cast member in a show he developed for the Chicago improv troop Boom Comedy when he was scouted by “Saturday Night Live.” He joined the “SNL” cast in 2001, staying until his departure from the weekend stalwart to take over “Late Night” in 2014.

Watch the full birthday surprise in the video above.