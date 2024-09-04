Seth Meyers Roasts Trump for Thinking ‘Childs’ Is the Plural of Child: ‘Is That Because He Pretends He Only Has the One?’ | Video

Donald Trump misspoke once again at a campaign stop last week, saying the word “childs” instead of “children” when referring to schoolchildren. But Seth Meyers is pretty sure that only happened because Trump never actually refers to all of his own children.

The moment came as the ex-president was discussing gender-affirming care, falsely claiming that “your kid goes to school and comes home a few days later with an operation,” which Meyers immediately debunked, joking that a typical school nurse’s office definitely has “band-aids, thermometers and all the medical equipment necessary to do a gender reassignment surgery.”

As Trump continued, he said that “many of these childs 15 years later say ‘What the hell happened? Who did this to me?’”

“Childs?! Well this is definitely who we should listen to, the man who thinks the plural of child is childs,” Meyers said with a laugh. “Does he really not know the plural of child? Is that because he pretends he only has the one?”

Of course, the one Meyers was referring to was Ivanka Trump, joking that her father only refers to Don Jr. and Eric Trump as “her assistants, Don and Igor.”

The “Late Night” host also mocked Trump’s posture while making these false claims, joking that the way he was slouched in the chair made him look like “Staten Island Professor X.”

“Looks like he fell asleep watching ‘Blue Bloods’ and you put a microphone in his hand and shook him awake,” Meyers joked, before imitating what that scenario might look like. “‘Huh? What? They’re doing transgender in schools.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.