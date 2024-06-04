Seth Meyers has a message for the “pessimists” who think Donald Trump’s felony fraud convictions won’t make a difference in the 2024 election: “Not today!”

The NBC host returned on Monday night after a two-week break and to kick off his show, admitted he was a bit stunned that Trump was found guilty on all 34 charges he faced, and that “Donald Trump is guilty” is a sentence Meyers actually got to say.

“I can’t believe it, that we finally got to use that cue card,” Meyers said, as the camera panned to Wally, holding up a very dusty cue card with the sentence on it. “We’ve had it in storage since 2015.”

Diving into the “A Closer Look” segment at large — which Meyers dub “the closest look we’ve ever taken in our f—ing lives” — Meyers immediately called out those who think the verdict won’t impact Trump’s campaign at all.

“Not today!” he yelled. “You hear me? Not today! You may very well be right and it might make no difference at all, but you don’t get to talk about that today!”

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers explained why Trump would probably “love house arrest,” should that be what he’s sentenced to, before joking that Trump and his followers are actually “right” in comparing his trial to something that would happen in Soviet Russia.

“He was tried in open court, in full view of the public, with lawyers and due process, and a jury of his peers — a thing that famously happened all the time in Soviet Russia,” Meyers said.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.