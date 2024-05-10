Following Stormy Daniels’ ongoing testimony in Donald Trump’s criminal fraud trial this week, his allies are still sticking by him. That includes Ted Cruz, who advocated for Trump with — at least in Seth Meyers’ opinion — a backhanded compliment.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night’s episode of “Late Night,” Meyers first pointed out that Trump himself regularly uses backhanded compliments to talk about Marjorie Taylor Greene. To prove his point, the NBC host pulled up a clip of Trump saying Greene is “a brilliant woman” but “doesn’t get credit for it.”

As the segment continued though, Meyers eventually zeroed in on the GOP response to Stormy Daniels’ testimony — particularly Ted Cruz’s.

“Listen, there is no person on planet Earth that believes Donald Trump has been celibate all his life,” Cruz said on Fox News. “That is not news.”

And at that, Meyers couldn’t help but laugh at how Cruz chose a similar method of praise as Trump.

“It’s not news that Trump isn’t celibate, but again, Trump is getting the same backhanded compliment!” Meyers said delightedly, before putting on his Ted Cruz voice.

“‘This trial is ridiculous, I mean really. Does it surprise anyone that Donald Trump is a dirty dog?’” Meyers imitated. “‘The man is a sex-crazed maniac. I once saw him hump a flag in broad daylight.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.