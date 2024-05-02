It appears Donald Trump is continuing his trend of falling asleep in court, to the point that his legal team is attempting to keep him awake via various tools — including a stack of paper. Seth Meyers had a good laugh at this on Wednesday night’s episode of “Late Night” though, joking that the “dramamine soaked in bourbon” would be about as effective.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment during the show, the NBC host was quick to point out that, on Monday, he mourned missing the chance to cover Trump’s first courtroom nap, due to “Late Night” being on vacation. But Meyers wasn’t too worried about it, also noting on Monday that it would probably happen again.

“You guys, I’m not an expert in many things. But when it comes to Donald Trump, I’m like an FBI profiler,” Meyers joked. “If he ever flees justice, I can tell the Feds exactly where he is.”

Meyers then turned most of his attention to how Trump’s team is trying to keep him awake in court which, according to one news report, includes “devices” like having “a stack of papers with him at all times now to go through.”

“Oh, did stack of papers not work at keeping Donald Trump awake? Have you also tried Dramamine soaked in bourbon?” Meyers joked. “Trying stack of papers to keep Donald Trump awake is like trying to get a dog to stop licking its stitches by giving it a Rubik’s Cube.”

That said, Meyers did have some suggestions — read: hopes — for alternative “devices” including a cattle prod, “or the ‘Clockwork Orange’ eye clamps.”

Mostly though, the late night host was just thoroughly amused by the fact that Trump and his allies continue to refer to President Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” despite the thick irony of Trump’s own antics.

“If your main criticism of your opponent is that he’s sleepy, so much so that you call him Sleepy Joe, then I would say that your one job as a candidate is to not fall asleep in public,” Meyers joked.

“And again, you call her Crooked Hillary, and have since been indicted four times,” he continued. “So we should have seen this coming. When Trump gives someone a nickname, it’s only a matter of time before he can apply it to him.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.