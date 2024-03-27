Seth Meyers Doubts Trump Will Get Unbiased Jury in New York: ‘Couldn’t Be More Hated If He Showed Up in Sox Gear’

The late night host wishes the court “good luck”

Donald Trump’s next trial is set to begin in New York next month, and Seth Meyers seriously doubts the court will be able to find an unbiased jury for it. According to the late night host, Trump “couldn’t be more hated” there.

On Monday, it was announced that Trump’s criminal trial for allegedly paying hush money to cover up an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels will begin on April 15. The first step is jury selection, and Meyers is skeptical.

“Well good luck finding 12 unbiased New Yorkers,” he quipped. “He couldn’t be more hated if he showed up in [Red] Sox gear.”

Stormy Daniels herself has made it clear that she’s hoping to testify against Trump in this trial, but it’s unknown whether or not she’ll be called to the stand.

Meyers also used his monologue to touch on the fact that Trump “urged Israel to end the war in Gaza,” though he was a bit thrown by that.

“Oh, OK,” Meyers stuttered out. “I’m sorry. It’s just weird when Trump has the same position as Bernie Sanders. It’s like a ‘Gilligan’s Island’ episode, where he gets hit in the head with a coconut and he’s smart for a day. I’m sure there’s another coconut on the way though!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.

