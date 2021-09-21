‘Shang-Chi,’ ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ to Land on Disney+ in November

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will land on Disney+ on November 12 as part of the upcoming Disney+ Day, Bob Chapek announced as part of a conference on Tuesday .

Disney+ Day is being billed as an annual, company wide celebration of the streaming service in honor of its two year anniversary and will feature new content from every Disney franchise and brand, including Marvel, “Star Wars,” Pixar and “The Simpsons.”

In addition to “Shang-Chi,” which so far has been playing exclusively in theaters, “Jungle Cruise” will be taken off Premier Access and be available for free on that date, and Disney will also drop its “Home Alone” spinoff film, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

Other content coming to Disney+ in November include an original series of animated shorts called “Olaf Presents” featuring the “Frozen” snowman character retelling several classic Disney tales. And “The Simpsons” will be doing another crossover short in the vein of their recent “Star Wars” and Marvel shorts, this one focused all on Disney+ brands.

Other Disney+ Day reveals include a new short film from Pixar called “Ciao Alberto” featuring characters from Pixar’s summer release “Luca,” and November 12th also marks the day that the first five episodes of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” Season 2 will be released.

Disney+ Day will also feature new “Star Wars” and Marvel content, including an all-new special celebrating Boba Fett ahead of the debut of Lucasfilm’s Disney+ series “The Book of Boba Fett” this December, as well as a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will also feature a preview of the MCU’s future.

Disney also promises news, trailers, and first looks at upcoming Disney+ content during this cross-promotional event.