Shannen Doherty Taped 5 Episodes of ‘Charmed’ Rewatch Podcast Before Death

Shannen Doherty banked five episodes of the “Charmed” rewatch podcast “The House of Halliwell” before her death to cancer on Saturday.

Doherty announced she was joining the rewatch podcast – which was rebooted after being on hiatus since October – on July 8. She was set to rejoin with her former “Charmed” costars and hosts Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller.

“I know all of us here at the ‘House of Halliwell,’ iHeartMedia, social media, all over the world are shocked, devastated,” Krause said in an intro to a “House of Halliwell” episode. “Too young, too talented, too loving, too grateful, too early. Shannen will dearly be missed and we are so honored that she had come on with us — or, had us along with her — on this new incantation of the ‘House of Halliwell.’”

He continued, “We were lucky enough to record four episodes in the last week or so, and Shannen was just so motivated and determined to help make this show a success and give all of you more insight into what it was in the making and the fun and the behind-the-scenes of ‘Charmed.’ When Shannen wanted to get something done, she got it done, and that’s something I learned a long time ago, watching her on set and work and be such a professional and so good at what she did. She’s had a lifelong, lasting impression on me.”

Doherty died Saturday after a long battle with breast cancer. She had already started her own podcast, “Lets Be Clear,” back in November. She’d recently spoke about feeling hopeful despite her cancer being incurable.

Krause ended by saying that he will continue making the podcast with Combs and Fuller as a way to “honor” Doherty.

“So all of us here at ‘House of Halliwell’ want to honor that and we are going to continue on in her name, and kick freaking ass, because that’s what she would do,” he said. “So from us at the ‘House of Halliwell,’ we love you and we thank you and please keep Shannen in your prayers and all her family and take care of yourself.”