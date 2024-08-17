Shannen Doherty’s Mom Continues Daughter’s Podcast After Her Breast Cancer Death: ‘That’s What We Discussed That She Wanted Me to Do’

Shannen Doherty’s mother Rosa has taken over hosting duties for her late daughter’s “Let’s Be Clear” podcast, the mother announced this week, following Doherty’s death from breast cancer. “I am now going to be doing my best to try to continue this for her because that’s what we discussed that she wanted me to do,” Rosa explained. “And, of course, I’m not her. I could never be her. I’m not as well-spoken as she was. But, I’m here for all of you, and I hope you’re all here for me.”

Rosa also spoke in the Thursday episode about the importance the podcast held in her daughter’s life throughout her fight against cancer. “This podcast meant so much to Shannon, because it allowed her to tell her story and tell her truth,” she said.

“And over the years, there’s been so many stories and untruths and things mixed up that it was just finally, she says, ‘I want to do this, and I have so many people that have followed me over the years and have supported me, and I just want to give them the opportunity to hear what my life really is,’” Rosa explained.

The description for the episode reads, “Shannen wanted her podcast to be a space where people could find love, laughter, and healing. Who better to fulfill Shannen’s vision than her mom, Mama Rosa.” She was also joined in the episode by Doherty’s friend Anne Marie Kortright. “Together, they offer the same appreciation and affection Shannen shared with you all these months.”

Wanting to tell her side of various stories and clear up crossed wires was a major part of Shannen’s motivation for starting the podcast, Rosa continued. “And it meant so much to me, because I got to watch her do this when it was so special for her and needed. It helped her so much in everything that she was going through.”

Doherty died on July 13. She began recording episodes of “Let’s Be Clear” in November 2023. She was open about preparing for the end of her life and often spoke about selling property she owned and other possessions.

The actress was regularly joined by former costars, directors and collaborators. She even addressed her longtime feud with former “Charmed” costar Alyssa Milano. Doherty claimed she was fired from the show after Milano filed a complaint due to unequal pay between the two.

Doherty and former “Beverly Hills 90210” costar Tori Spelling also spoke about Doherty’s dismissal from that series that had made her a star. She was fired after being featured on Rolling Stone without her castmates.

Of course, Doherty’s medical condition was a dominant topic on “Let’s Be Clear” as well. Her doctors joined her to speak about treatments she received and her prognosis, such as when oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro was featured on “The Doctor Will See You Now.”