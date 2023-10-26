Black Bear will launch sales for Fifth Season’s crime thriller “She Rides Shotgun.” The picture will feature Taron Egerton (“Rocketman,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service”) and will be based on John Harper’s acclaimed novel. Nick Rowland (“Calm With Horses”) will direct from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.

The logline reads: “After years in prison, Nate (Egerton) has made some dangerous enemies, including the powerful criminal gang he worked for on the inside. Desperate for a fresh start, Nate cuts ties with his old crew on his release from prison, but the gang retaliates by putting a hit on his family. Nate picks up Polly, the shy eleven-year-old daughter he hardly knows and goes on the run to keep her out of harm’s way.”

“As they attempt to stay off the radar, it becomes clear that their enemies are relentless and won’t give up easily. Nate teaches Polly how to survive and watches her transform from a timid little girl into a force to be reckoned with. And Nate, in turn, learns what it is to love unconditionally as he bonds with his daughter and battles for their future.”

Fifth Season will fully finance and produce alongside Brad Weston (“Queen & Slim,” “One Thousand and One”) and Collin Creighton (“Okja,” “Marco Polo”) for Makeready, and Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson (“The Bear,” “Station Eleven”) for Superfrog. Egerton will also serve as executive producer. Black Bear will launch international sales ahead of the American Film Market next week, with production set to begin in early 2024. Fifth Season and Range Media Partners will be repping domestic sales. The film received an interim agreement through SAG-AFTRA.

Producer Brad Weston says “We are so excited to bring this adaptation of Jordan Harper’s hugely successful and completely gripping novel to the big screen. Taron Egerton is a remarkable performer, and we are so excited to be working with Nick Rowland, who is going to bring a real depth to their relationship.”